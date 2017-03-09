WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Friday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Call 4 Action: Driver’s Insurance Deductible Waived After Damage From Police Chase

March 9, 2017 5:55 PM By Ryan Kath
Filed Under: Call 4 Action, John Goodwin

BOSTON (CBS) — After some Saturday afternoon shopping, John Goodwin was cruising down the Lynnway with his wife at the wheel and his three grandkids in the back seat.

Out of nowhere, an SUV slammed into the rear of the family’s car.

johngoodwinlead Call 4 Action: Driver’s Insurance Deductible Waived After Damage From Police Chase

John Goodwin points to his damaged vehicle while talking with Ryan Kath. (WBZ-TV)

“I couldn’t believe the impact,” Goodwin told WBZ. “At that moment, I thought we were going to tip.”

The driver allegedly speeding and swerving through traffic to escape police on February 18 was Stephen M. Staffiery. Officers eventually arrested Staffiery in Saugus after a foot chase through the snow.

Goodwin was relieved his grandkids emerged from the encounter without any injuries.

“You start thinking about how bad things could’ve been,” he said.

The rear of Goodwin’s car was dented and scratched from the collision. The Revere resident said the vehicle also showed signs of internal damage, like making a grinding noise when in reverse.

car damage 1 Call 4 Action: Driver’s Insurance Deductible Waived After Damage From Police Chase

Some of the damage to John Goodwin’s vehicle is pictured. (WBZ-TV)

However, Goodwin said when he tried to get the damage repaired, he hit an obstacle: His insurance company wanted him to pay the $1,000 deductible, even though he wasn’t at fault.

Goodwin reached out to WBZ’s “Call for Action” to help get the situation resolved. On Monday morning, WBZ contacted Liberty Mutual about the situation. That afternoon, Goodwin received a call from the insurance company.

ryanjohncar Call 4 Action: Driver’s Insurance Deductible Waived After Damage From Police Chase

John Goodwin speaks with Ryan Kath. (WBZ-TV)

“They said, ‘Mr. Goodwin, we’re going to waive that deductible of yours. Call your mechanic and set up an appointment to get that vehicle in.’ I really thank you guys for everything you did,” Goodwin expressed.

A spokesman for Liberty Mutual said the company does not publicly discuss the details of customers’ claims.

“We are pleased we were able to promptly resolve this issue once we received the necessary information required to consider a deductible waiver,” Glenn Greenberg told WBZ.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Insurance, state law requires a waiver of deductible be available to customers. The option kicks in whenever a driver is found to be less than 50% responsible for an accident.

However, it is an option that must be selected by customers when they purchase their policies.

Ryan Kath can be reached at rkath@cbs.com. You can follow him on Twitter or connect on Facebook.

More from Ryan Kath
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia