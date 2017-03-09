Bouncer Recalls Seeing Double Shooting Victims Talking To Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (CBS) – A former bouncer at Cure Lounge testified Thursday that he saw two men talking to Aaron Hernandez inside the nightclub shortly before they were killed in a 2012 South Boston shooting.

Ugochukwu Ojimba was working at Cure Lounge the night that prosecutors say Hernandez opened fire on a BMW with five people inside. Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were killed in the shooting.

Ojimba testified that he saw Hernandez and the men talking inside the nightclub earlier in the evening, but that he did not see any altercation.

Prosecutors have said the motive for the shooting was that one of the men spilled a drink on Hernandez, which he saw as a sign of disrespect.

The former bouncer said details from the night in 2012 are now a bit foggy. But Ojimba said he remains confident in his grand jury testimony from one year after the murders when he testified that he drove by the murder scene and said out loud that the group had just been inside Cure.

Defense attorneys questioned Ojimba’s memory, saying “Truth is you were guessing,” to which the former bouncer replied “No I was not.”

“The glass on the ground, the glass all over their body. The bullet wound to the head. The bullet wound to the chest,” said Ojimba, recalling what he saw as he drove past he crime scene.

Dr. Matthew Mostofi, an ER doctor at Tufts Medical Center, also took the stand on Thursday.

He showed x-rays from surviving victim Aquilino Freire that showed the bullet lodged in his arm.

Raychides Gomes-Sanches returned to the stand on Thursday as well.

Sanches began testifying a day earlier, but was ordered to halt his testimony while the defense appealed to a higher court that it should not be admissible. The request was later denied.

While on the stand, Sanches identified the SUV that Hernandez allegedly fired the fatal shots from.