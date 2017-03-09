Weather Alert: High Wind Warning Today, Snow Friday | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

West Yarmouth Woman Wins $4 Million In New Lottery Scratch Game

March 9, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: $4 million winner, Laura Mendosa, Massachusetts State Lottery, West Yarmouth

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A West Yarmouth woman has won the big jackpot in the state lottery’s new “$4 Million Bonus Cash” instant ticket game.

The lottery said Laura Mendosa is the first $4 million winner of the scratch game since it went on sale February 28.

Mendosa took the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, minus taxes. The Lottery said she plans on using some of her winnings to travel.

She bought the winning ticket at Lyndon’s Convenience Store on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

The Lottery said four additional $4 million prizes and fifteen $1 million prizes remain in the “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” $10 instant game.

