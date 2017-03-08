Wednesday’s Child: 13-Year-Old Shey

Shey is a sweet and caring thirteen-year-old Latina girl. “Helpful, kind and supportive” are words that have been used to describe her. At her residential program, Shey just earned their annual “Citizenship Award” for demonstrating a concern for social justice and for supporting her peers with a humility, compassion and empathy! Shey loves to keep active with sports, especially volleyball, and has expressed an interest in trying out gymnastics this year. She has also been told that she is an excellent artist but her modesty will not allow her to admit it. In the fall of 2016, Shey will be entering the 8th grade. Although she finds some of her classes academically challenging, she loves to read and write stories and in her journal.

Legally freed for adoption, Shey would really like a Spanish speaking mom and dad family but she would consider a single mom. Shey would also do well with or without other children in the home. Shey’s new family would need to engage in therapy with her prior to and after placement to help ensure the success of the placement.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.