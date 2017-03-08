5K For Slain Princeton Jogger To Be Held At Wachusett In June

PRINCETON (CBS) — The Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation has announced a memorial race in honor of their namesake, the jogger slain last summer in an unresolved case that shocked her small town.
The 5k run/walk will be held Saturday, June 17 at Mount Wachusett in Princeton.
Vanessa Marcotte was 27 when she was killed while jogging near her parents’ home on August 8, 2016.
The murder of the Google executive and 2011 Boston College grad rocked the small town of about 4,000.
The foundation says Vanessa’s memory drives them to push “for a world where women live boldly and fearlessly.”
“We strive for this goal by partnering with organizations that deliver educational programs to promote female empowerment, challenge gender stereotypes, and provide mentorship opportunities,” the foundation wrote on their website. “Vanessa inspires our mission and fuels our continued efforts.”
Those interested in participating in the race can register online on the foundation’s site. The race will be held rain or shine.