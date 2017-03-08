Tim Tebow Live Blog: Former Quarterback Making Spring Training Debut Vs. Red Sox

March 8, 2017 12:18 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, MLB, New York Mets, Red Sox Spring Training 2017, Sports News, Tim Tebow

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12:15 p.m.: Good afternoon, baseball fans. And happy Tim Tebow Day.

Is that a bit much? A little obnoxious? Of course it is! But that’s what we’re here for. After all, it’s not every day that you get to see a two-time national champion, Heisman-winning quarterback-turned brief NFL star making his MLB spring training debut against a reigning Cy Young Award winner. Right? No!

So, in the spirit of overanalyzing anything and everything Tebow ever does, we’re going full live blog status for each and every one of Tebow’s at-bats on Wednesday afternoon down in Port St. Lucie. It should be the most absurdly overscrutinized spring training game of the year and perhaps of all time. And it should be a whole lot of fun.

(Tebow batted .194 in the Arizona Fall League but don’t let that spoil your fun!)

Side note: Here’s some more over-the-top Tebowness:

And some more:

If you can’t be there in sunny Florida, or if you can’t watch it live, we’ve got you covered right here. First pitch is just after 1 p.m., and Tebow is slotted into the eighth spot in the lineup as the DH. Be sure to check back in for the latest updates as Tebow makes what could be the most glorious spring training debut in American baseball history.

