Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured In Winchendon Crash

March 8, 2017 12:41 PM
WINCHENDON (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and two teenaged boys were injured after a crash Tuesday night, Winchendon Police said.

Police and fire departments were called to Ash Street in Winchendon around 8:45 p.m. to find a car with three people inside had gone off the road and hit a tree.

All three occupants were teens who were either current or recent students at Murdock High School. They were taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

The 17-year-old was found in the backseat in cardiac arrest, and later died of her injuries at the hospital.

The driver, 18-year-old Austin Bogosian of Winchendon, and the other passenger were expected to recover. The extent of their injuries was not yet known.

Winchendon Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is continuing with the help of the Massachusetts State Police.

