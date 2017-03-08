Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured In Winchendon Crash

WINCHENDON (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and two teenaged boys were injured after a crash Tuesday night, Winchendon Police said.
Police and fire departments were called to Ash Street in Winchendon around 8:45 p.m. to find a car with three people inside had gone off the road and hit a tree.
All three occupants were teens who were either current or recent students at Murdock High School. They were taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner.
The 17-year-old was found in the backseat in cardiac arrest, and later died of her injuries at the hospital.
The driver, 18-year-old Austin Bogosian of Winchendon, and the other passenger were expected to recover. The extent of their injuries was not yet known.
Winchendon Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the investigation is continuing with the help of the Massachusetts State Police.