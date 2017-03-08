Report: Patriots Acquiring Tight End Dwayne Allen From Colts

BOSTON (CBS) — Roughly 24 hours prior to the opening of free agency, the Patriots are making a major splash in the trade market.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are acquiring tight end Dwayne Allen from the Colts.
It’s a deal that’s not expected to cost the Patriots a high price.
Allen, 27, caught 35 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns last season. In his five-year career, all with Indianapolis, he’s caught 126 passes for 1,451 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The Patriots have Rob Gronkowski under contract but are expected to lose Martellus Bennett via free agency.
More information on this story as it develops…