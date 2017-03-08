Report: Brandon Marshall, Giants Agree To Two-Year Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandon Marshall is staying in New York next season, but will wear blue instead of green. The free-agent wide receiver has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Marshall’s deal with the Giants is reportedly worth $12 million over two years. He can sign with the Giants before the free agency signing period begins on Thursday at 4 p.m., since the Jets have already cut ties with him. Marshall made over $18.5 million in his two seasons with the Jets and has earned over $73 million over the course of his 11-year NFL career, where he also played for the Broncos, Dolphins, and Bears.

Brandon Marshall and NY Giants reach agreement on a two-year deal, per source. Marshall doesn’t have to move, now plays with Eli and OBJ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Giants giving former Jets WR Brandon Marshall a two-year, $12 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Marshall had been linked to the Patriots in free agency rumors ever since the Jets cut him. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin tweeted last Saturday that there was “mutual interest” between the Pats and Marshall.

The Giants get a potential upgrade to their outside receiving corps with the addition of Marshall, who replaces the departing Victor Cruz. If the Giants return to the postseason in 2017, it will be the first playoff run of Marshall’s career.

All salaries and financial figures according to Spotrac.