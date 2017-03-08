WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Report: Brandon Marshall, Giants Agree To Two-Year Deal

March 8, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Brandon Marshall, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Brandon Marshall is staying in New York next season, but will wear blue instead of green. The free-agent wide receiver has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Marshall’s deal with the Giants is reportedly worth $12 million over two years. He can sign with the Giants before the free agency signing period begins on Thursday at 4 p.m., since the Jets have already cut ties with him. Marshall made over $18.5 million in his two seasons with the Jets and has earned over $73 million over the course of his 11-year NFL career, where he also played for the Broncos, Dolphins, and Bears.

Marshall had been linked to the Patriots in free agency rumors ever since the Jets cut him. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin tweeted last Saturday that there was “mutual interest” between the Pats and Marshall.

PointAfter | Graphiq

The Giants get a potential upgrade to their outside receiving corps with the addition of Marshall, who replaces the departing Victor Cruz. If the Giants return to the postseason in 2017, it will be the first playoff run of Marshall’s career.

All salaries and financial figures according to Spotrac.

