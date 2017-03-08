Man Charged With Destroying Copies Of Kim Kardashian West’s Selfie Book

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS) – A man was arrested after allegedly destroying several copies of Kim Kardashian West’s book of selfies inside a Connecticut Barnes & Noble.
Glastonbury Police said 74-year-old Carl Puia was arrested Monday on a warrant for third degree criminal mischief related to an incident from October.
Puia allegedly spread a red liquid over several of Kardashian West’s books “Selfish,” which is a compilation of the reality television star’s selfies.
“Six copies of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived,” police said.
Puia also typed out a lengthy note to explain his dislike of “Ms. Kardashian and people like her.”
Police booked Puia and he was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.