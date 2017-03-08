Gerber Recalls Cheese Raviolis Due To Mislabeling

NEW YORK (CBS) – Gerber has announced a recall of its cheese raviolis because some packages may have been mislabeled.
The company says its Cheese Ravioli Pasta Picks Ups contain egg, but that’s not listed in the “Contains” statement on the label for products with UPC 159070.
It should not be eaten by children with an egg allergy, but Gerber says the food is otherwise safe to consume.
The raviolis are being taken off store shelves until the labeling is updated.
Anyone with questions can call 1-800-510-7494.