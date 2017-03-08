Police Seek Public’s Help After Indecent Assault In East Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking the for public’s help identifying a man in relation to an indecent assault in East Boston Monday evening.

“Some guy ran into our lot and we thought he was trying to steal a car so we stopped him and brought him inside,” a woman said. “He didn’t speak any English and he didn’t want us to call the cops which was suspicious right away.”

That man ran off and a female victim soon reported having been grabbed and indecently assaulted on nearby Brooks Street.

The suspect is described as a male, 18-25 years of age, 5’6” tall. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and khaki pants.

“The police need to put more attention around here,” said Erick Monroy. “Too much happens here.”

Neighbors admit the incident has them on edge, as young women and mothers walk the in area all day long.

“They go to the kindergarten center over there, the preschool,” said Anthony Diecidue. “The high school is up the street too.”

As always, investigators are encouraging the public to be aware of their surroundings, and avoid distractions like cell phones or ear buds if they have to walk alone.