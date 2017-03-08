2 Kids Accused Of Putting Homemade Bombs On MBTA Tracks In Concord

CONCORD (CBS) – Two kids have been accused of planting homemade bombs on the MBTA commuter rail tracks in Concord Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire near the Fitchburg commuter line when they found two bottles.

Sources told WBZ-TV both contained liquid chemicals that had the potential to explode.

Transit police shut down the tracks, stopping the evening commute, so they could search the area for evidence.

No one was hurt.

Trains were cleared to go through the area by 7 p.m.

Normal service is expected Wednesday morning.

“The two juveniles will be summoned to the juvenile session of Framingham District Court. We are not releasing ages or gender at this time,” Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said in a statement Wednesday.