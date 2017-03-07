Suspicious Devices Found On Commuter Rail Tracks In Concord

CONCORD (CBS) – All trains on the Fitchburg commuter rail line are being stopped from going through Concord because suspicious devices were found on the tracks.

According to WBZ-TV’s Kate Merrill, several suspicious devices were found on the train tracks in Concord Tuesday evening.

One device has been detonated and a robot is working on a second device.

The MBTA says commuters can expect significant delays.

Concord Police say they are investigating suspicious bottles on the tracks near Sudbury Road.

State Police and Transit Police are on also on scene investigating.