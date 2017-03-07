WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Richard Simmons’ Rep Denies Housekeeper Controlling Star

March 7, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Richard Simmons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Simmons’ publicist is speaking out in defense of the reclusive weight-loss guru amid the launch of a popular podcast that seeks to find out why Simmons has been missing from the public eye.

“Missing Richard Simmons” is hosted by Dan Taberski, a filmmaker who describes himself as a friend of Simmons. On a recent episode, Simmons’ former masseuse and friend Mauro Oliveira said Simmons is being controlled by his housekeeper.

richard simmons Richard Simmons Rep Denies Housekeeper Controlling Star

Richard Simmons attends the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation’s 24th Annual ‘A Time For Heroes’ at Century Park on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EGPAF)

Simmons publicist Tom Estey denied Oliveira’s claims in an interview with People magazine.

Estey tells People that Simmons has made a choice “to live a more private life.” He says when Simmons “decides that he wants to come back, that’s when he’ll come back.”

Estey says he’s not cooperating with Taberski’s podcast.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia