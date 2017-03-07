Tom Brady Offering Food Delivery Service; Wants People To ‘Eat Like A GOAT’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady wants his fans to eat like a GOAT.
No, the Patriots quarterback is not telling people to munch on a bunch of tin cans. Brady has partnered with Massachusetts-based Purple Carrot and is now offering a weekly delivery of plant-based performance meal kits, the QB announced on his social media accounts on Tuesday.
I am so excited to introduce our first TB12 Performance Meals that deliver right to your door! So many times people ask me, "What do you do?". Well this is one of the answers! Our bodies are our temples and you get out of it what you put into it. Check out the link in my bio for more details #eatlikeagoat
The meals from Brady will have more protein than Purple Carrot’s normal offerings, are gluten-free and are limited in soy and refined sugar. In addition, none of the meals will contain recipes with dairy, eggs, seafood, meat or processed foods. TB12 Sports promises a lot of quinoa in another post promoting the subscription.
Those who sign up for the delivery service will receive three meals for two people every week for $78.
Mix this service with Brady’s fancy new pajamas, and you’ll be winning Super Bowls in no time.