WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Tom Brady Offering Food Delivery Service; Wants People To ‘Eat Like A GOAT’

March 7, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Sports News, tb12, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady wants his fans to eat like a GOAT.

No, the Patriots quarterback is not telling people to munch on a bunch of tin cans. Brady has partnered with Massachusetts-based Purple Carrot and is now offering a weekly delivery of plant-based performance meal kits, the QB announced on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

The meals from Brady will have more protein than Purple Carrot’s normal offerings, are gluten-free and are limited in soy and refined sugar. In addition, none of the meals will contain recipes with dairy, eggs, seafood, meat or processed foods. TB12 Sports promises a lot of quinoa in another post promoting the subscription.

Those who sign up for the delivery service will receive three meals for two people every week for $78.

Mix this service with Brady’s fancy new pajamas, and you’ll be winning Super Bowls in no time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia