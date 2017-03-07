WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

LISTEN: Caleb Swanigan: ‘Like I Died And Then Had A Reincarnation’

March 7, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Alyssa Naimoli, Big Ten Basketball, Caleb Swanigan, CBS Sunday Morning, NCAA Basketball, Podcasts, Purdue Boilermakers, Steve Hartman

 

Alyssa Naimoli

CBS Sunday Morning’s Steve Hartman told the tale of an inspiring athlete who currently plays basketball at Purdue University. This basketball star’s name is Caleb Swanigan, and he came from very unlikely circumstances.

“It feels like I’ve had two lives really,” Swanigan said. “Like I died and then had a reincarnation.”

Swanigan is a sophomore at Purdue University where he has made history on several occasions as a Boilmaker. He is the first NCAA player to have four 20-20 games in a season and has been honored as the Big Ten Player of the Week five times, the second most in a season in league history. He currently leads the country in double-doubles this season (25).

This season, Swanigan averages 18.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also has a .540 field goal, .449 three-point and .792 free throw percentages. While he’s posting incredible stats in his college thus far, he wasn’t always the most likely guy to excel on the court.

Preview the 2017 Big Ten Basketball Tournament.

Swanigan was 360 pounds in the eighth grade and living on the streets before he entered the foster care system and his life changed forever.

“The only thing this kid could dunk was a cookie,” said Hartman. “Caleb was homeless and his mom bounced him from shelter to shelter in Indianapolis and across the country until 2011 when she gave up her parental rights.”

Swanigan was “adopted by Roosevelt Barnes” who “was recently divorced with children who were grown.” Barnes stated that he wanted to adopt Swanigan because “it allowed [him] to have someone in the house who [he] could love again.”

Even though Swanigan didn’t necessarily fit the type to play basketball “Roosevelt didn’t try and lower his expectations… he raised them.”

“Even when he could barely jump over a piece of paper, I’m telling him ‘you’re doing great, you’re the best power forward in the world,'” said Barnes. “I wasn’t [lying to him,] I was speaking faith.”

Swanigan credited Barnes for the support and encouragement he gave him: “I guess he saw something in me that I didn’t see at that time.”

Swanigan couldn’t have predicted that one day he’d be 6-foot-9 and Purdue’s most important player at just 19-years-old.

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for,” said Barnes. “And the evidence of things not seen.”

Barnes implemented a system that could help Swanigan “[get] in shape and [get] mostly A’s in school.” Now, Swanigan is an “Academic All-American” and “one of the top [collegiate] basketball players in the country with a 3.3 GPA to boot.”

While Swanigan is an Academic All-American, he’s also a leading candidate for CBS National Player of the Year. His Boilermakers lead the Big Ten going into the conference tournament, which starts Wednesday.

“Is [Caleb] one of a kind,” asked Hartman. “Or is he one of many kids on the street and in our foster systems who simply need someone to believe.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia