L.L. Bean Issues Snowshoe Recall

FREEPORT, Maine (CBS) – L.L. Bean is voluntarily recalling some 3,000 snowshoes because they can break, posing a fall hazard.
The Maine-based retailer says there have been reports of the plastic Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25”-30” and the Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25”-30” cracking during use.
The snowshoes were sold for $170 and $200 for the snowshoe package in stores and online between Nov. 2016 and Feb. 2017.
L.L. Bean says customers should stop using the recalled snowshoes and contact the store for a refund.