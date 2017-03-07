WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Isaiah Thomas Voices Frustration After Celtics Blow Another Second Half Lead

March 7, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas, Los Angeles Clippers, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — As his teammates made their way to the team bus following another disappointing loss, a frustrated Isaiah Thomas sat at his locker.

Thomas was still in full uniform nearly 30 minutes after Boston’s 116-102 loss to the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night, reflecting on the 13-point lead the team let slip away in the second half. It was the Celtics’ second frustrating loss in as many nights, having lost in glorious fashion the night before in Phoenix. The C’s are now 1-2 on their five-game road trip, with the daunting task of visiting the Golden State Warriors next on the docket on Wednesday night.

But Thomas wasn’t thinking ahead in the immediate aftermath of Boston’s latest loss. He was playing out what happened over the final 24 minutes of Tuesday night, when the Clippers exploded for 73 points. That included a 43-14 run, and 41 Los Angeles points in the fourth quarter alone.

Asked what was so frustrating about the loss, Thomas was quick to answer.

“Everything,” he said, according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “We should have won this game. We should have won [Sunday] night [in Phoenix]. We can’t be experimenting in Game 63.”

While he was quick to point the finger at Jae Crowder’s inbound pass following Sunday night’s embarrassing loss in Phoenix, Thomas said Monday night’s defeat was a product of everyone.

“It’s just the way we lost tonight was unacceptable. We lost the game in the last 15 minutes of the game. We played a really good game up until the last 15 minutes. And that’s the players’ fault, the coaches’ fault, that’s everybody in this locker room’s fault,” he said. “We could have done a lot better.”

As for that experimenting, the Boston guard is likely referring to the unorthodox small lineup Brad Stevens trotted out late in the third quarter. Without Al Horford (elbow) and Avery Bradley (Achilles/rest) for the second straight game, Stevens went with a lineup of Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, James Young, Jaylen Brown, and Jordan Mickey, which seems more like a practice lineup than one a team should utilize in an actual game.

With the loss, their fifth in their last eight games, the Celtics lead over the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference shrunk to just 1.5 games. To make the slump even more frustrating, Boston would be just one game behind the East-leading Cavaliers had they not blown their last two games, instead of the three-game hole they currently find themselves in.

But through all the frustration, Thomas knows it isn’t time to panic.

“We’re only three games back. It’s not the end of the season,” he said. “We could go on a five-game winning streak starting next game. You never know. That’s how fast things can change. But we have to figure it out. We will. We can’t panic, but tonight hurt. It hurt me, I know that.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia