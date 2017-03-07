Animal Cruelty Charges Filed Against Director Of Hopkinton Kennel

HOPKINTON (CBS) – The owner of a popular Hopkinton kennel is facing a felony animal cruelty charge over the conditions the dogs were allegedly kept in.

Police said a felony charge has been filed against Louise Coleman, director of Greyhound Friends.

A cease and desist order has been issued against the facility, and the kennel license has been suspended by the Town of Hopkinton.

“Animal neglect or cruelty will not be tolerated in Hopkinton. Every allegation will be thoroughly investigated and any person believed to have committed abuse or neglect will be prosecuted,” Board of Selectmen chairman Brian Herr said.

Alan Borgal of Animal Rescue League Boston said the charge was brought forth after several inspections revealed “continuous unsanitary conditions.”

All dogs from Greyhound Friends kennel have been monitored by the Hopkinton animal control officer, Department of Agricultural Resources, and the Animal Rescue League.

The organizations will continue overseeing conditions at the kennel.

Hopkinton’s Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on March 4 to determine the future of the kennel’s license.