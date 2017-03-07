By Mark G. McLaughlin, Speakeasy There is perhaps no city in the United States more Irish than Boston (although there are many in New York who will argue that point), and as there is no day more Irish than St. Patrick’s Day. Every year the city and people of Boston go out of their way to make it a memorable one. The parade, of course, is the centerpiece for the celebration, with its multitude of marching bands, martial and service organizations and other groups with strong roots to the Emerald Isle. For those planning to attend, here is a short guide to Boston’s 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



South Boston Parade

West Broadway and Dorchester Ave.

Boston, MA 02127

www.southbostonparade.org West Broadway and Dorchester AveBoston, MA 02127 Date: Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. While it would be nice to have a St. Patrick’s Day parade on the great man’s day, rather than disrupt traffic, school and business, Boston prudently prefers to let the Irish march on the Sunday nearest March 17. In 2017 that day is Sunday, March 19. The bands and other marchers assemble, quite appropriately for the day, at the James A. Kelly Bridge. The floats and other vehicles muster on Dorchester Avenue near West Fourth Street. The parade steps off promptly at 1 p.m. at the corner of West Broadway and Dorchester Avenue. The marchers go southeast on West Broadway, turn east on East Broadway, and turn right on P Street, a block shy of the water. The parade proceeds for a short block south before turning right again and heading back west on East 4th Street. It makes a quick left on K Street, goes south for a block, and then a quick right onto East 5th Street. The parade then swings briefly down G Street through the south side of Thomas Park on Dorchester Heights and proceeds through South Boston on Telegraph Street and down Dorchester Street, before coming to a halt where that street meets the avenue of the same name. The route is four miles from start to finish, with plenty of places suitable for viewers to stand.

Parking and Public Transportation The City of Boston posts parking and traffic advisories several days before any major event, such as the Women’s March that took place on January 21 and, of course, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Most neighborhoods require local permits for on street parking, and many streets will be closed to cars because of the parade and supporting events. Those who do brave the traffic by car will have to compete for spaces in parking lots and garages – which are few and far between and fill up early. Police and parade organizers strongly advise against driving into South Boston the day of the parade. Better yet, proceed to the parking lots at the T Stations outside South Boston or in the suburbs. The T is the best, cheapest and most hassle-free way to get to the celebration, as the parade begins just outside the Red Line T Station on Broadway and ends at the Red Line’s Andrew T Station. From these crowds spread out along the route – often standing 10 or 12 deep. The MBTA has a web site to help those less familiar with the public transportation system plan their travel to and from the parade.

Fallen Heroes Honored Veterans’ organizations have always played a major part in organizing and raising funds for the parade. The 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade will honor Boston’s veterans, with one such former serviceman, Dan Magoon, as its chief marshal. Magoon, a former paratrooper who served in Iraq and Afghanistan before joining the Boston Fire Department, is a native of South Boston and also executive director of Massachusetts Fallen Heroes. Related: South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade Proves Rich In Energy Tradition

Local Bands and Organizations Over 100 groups are scheduled or expected to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston this year. The number of bagpipe, brass and marching bands is dizzying, as the local groups are joined by pipe bands from across the country and often from Ireland itself. Colonial fife and drum bands, Irish dance groups and organizations with decorated floats, such as that sponsored by the John Boyle O’Reilly Society of Ireland, fill out the lengthy roster. Among the annual favorites are the Men of St. Patrick’s Clown Group and the entertainer who styles himself the Elvis of Boston.