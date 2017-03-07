Cape Cod Community Ranked Among Happiest, Healthiest Places In America

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Life is good on the Cape, according to a new survey.
In a new Gallup-Healthways ranking of American communities with the highest well-being, Barnstable comes in at No. 2.
The Cape Cod city comes in just behind Naples, Florida. Rounding out the top 5 are Santa Cruz, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Charlottesville, Virginia.
The well-being index is made up of five different factors: purpose, social, financial, community and physical. Barnstable scored especially high in the physical and social category.
Boston is 58th in the ranking.
Gallup looked at 189 communities and conducted over 350,000 telephone interviews to come up with the ranking.