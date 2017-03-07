WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Cape Cod Community Ranked Among Happiest, Healthiest Places In America

March 7, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Barnstable, Cape Cod, Gallup

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Life is good on the Cape, according to a new survey.

In a new Gallup-Healthways ranking of American communities with the highest well-being, Barnstable comes in at No. 2.

The Cape Cod city comes in just behind Naples, Florida. Rounding out the top 5 are Santa Cruz, California; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Read Report (PDF)

The well-being index is made up of five different factors: purpose, social, financial, community and physical. Barnstable scored especially high in the physical and social category.

FindTheHome | Graphiq

Boston is 58th in the ranking.

Gallup looked at 189 communities and conducted over 350,000 telephone interviews to come up with the ranking.

