Authorities Release Sketch Of Suspect In Brockton Rapes, Murders

BROCKTON (CBS) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, along with State and Brockton Police, released a composite sketch Tuesday morning of a suspect in three violent rapes and two murders.

The authorities released the image at a news conference as District Attorney Timothy Cruz asked the public for help identifying the man depicted.

Investigators believe the suspect was responsible for violent rapes in October 2013, November 2013, and January 2014. In each case the women, who were prostitutes, were picked up in Brockton before being battered and eventually left on the side of the road miles away.

On December 28, 2014, two women’s bodies were found in a wooded area off of North Quincy Street in Brockton. Ashley Mylett and Linda Schufeldt were later identified as the victims.

Cruz said on Tuesday that the deaths of the two women were tied to the rape suspect through DNA extracted from each victim.

It does not appear that the women were killed at the same time, but DNA shows they were likely killed by the same person or people.

During the press conference, Cruz said the investigation has been challenging because the women involved were prostitutes.

“We are talking about a particularly vulnerable group of women who may not trust law enforcement, may hesitate to report crimes or come forward with information,” said Cruz. “But the investigators and detectives have not wavered in their efforts to make sure they could get new leads and new information. They have not gone cold.

The composite sketch was made using DNA phenotyping and information from the police investigation into the crimes.

Anyone with information on the rapes and murders is asked to call (508) 894-2584.