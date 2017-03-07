Boy Behind #WhatAboutDevin Will Be Framingham Police Chief For Day

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A six-year-old boy battling a very rare form of pediatric cancer will get a special honor Tuesday–he’ll be Chief of Framingham Police for a day.
After Devin Suau was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or (DIPG) in January, his family started the #WhyNotDevin hashtag–and it’s created a lot of buzz, gaining attention from several celebs as well as local police departments.
Tuesday morning, Framingham Police said on their Facebook page that they were sending a full police motorcade to pick up Devin and take him to a swearing-in ceremony.
“While we here at the Framingham Police Dept. can’t control the weather, today our officers hope to bring a little sunshine into the life of a very special little boy,” the department said in a post.
They said that, after Town Clerk Valerie Mulvey swears Devin in and gives him his badge, he’ll get a tour of the police station and meet the officers.