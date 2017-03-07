WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Ben & Jerry’s Is Now Selling ‘Cereal Milk Ice Cream’

March 7, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: ben & jerry's

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) – We’re not sure if this is part of a balanced breakfast, but it sounds tasty.

Ben & Jerry’s is out with a new kind of a treat – “Cereal Splashback.” It’s a throwback to memories of breakfast in front of Saturday morning cartoons in the form of three cereal milk ice cream flavors.

Fruit Loot contains “fruity cereal swirls.” Frozen Flakes is reminiscent of cornflakes. And for chocolate lovers, there’s Cocoa Loco.

This new product is only sold at Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops – not the nearest grocery store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia