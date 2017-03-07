Ben & Jerry’s Is Now Selling ‘Cereal Milk Ice Cream’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (CBS) – We’re not sure if this is part of a balanced breakfast, but it sounds tasty.
Ben & Jerry’s is out with a new kind of a treat – “Cereal Splashback.” It’s a throwback to memories of breakfast in front of Saturday morning cartoons in the form of three cereal milk ice cream flavors.
Fruit Loot contains “fruity cereal swirls.” Frozen Flakes is reminiscent of cornflakes. And for chocolate lovers, there’s Cocoa Loco.
This new product is only sold at Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops – not the nearest grocery store.