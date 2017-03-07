WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Graphic Crime Scene Photos Shown At Hernandez Murder Trial

March 7, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Trial, Ben Parker, Christina Hager, Murder

BOSTON (CBS) — Testimony in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez continued Tuesday, with gruesome crime scene photos from the 2012 shooting at the center of the case shown to jurors.

Prosecutors say the ex-NFL star killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End after an alleged encounter at a nightclub. The two men were found shot to death in a BMW in the early morning hours of July 16, 2012.

abreu furtado Graphic Crime Scene Photos Shown At Hernandez Murder Trial

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado (right).

Boston Police Sgt. Detective Daniel Duff took the stand to discuss a series of photos from the scene of the murder, including those he took of the bodies of Abreu and Furtado covered in sheets inside that BMW.

hern1 Graphic Crime Scene Photos Shown At Hernandez Murder Trial

A crime scene photo of the 2012 shooting of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado shown to jurors at the Aaron Hernandez trial Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Duff said the sheets were left on the bodies at the crime scene, because the scene on Shawmut Avenue wasn’t an ideal place to take photos of the crime–he said it was too dark and too public, and a search warrant was needed.

hern2 Graphic Crime Scene Photos Shown At Hernandez Murder Trial

Boston Police Sgt. Detective Daniel Duff on the stand during the Aaron Hernandez trial Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

The car was later taken to a Boston Police examination facility, where the men’s bodies were photographed. These photos were not shown on the monitor in the courtroom, but were passed among jurors after a warning from the judge that what they were about to see might be “graphic.”

The jurors viewed a thumb drive full of 58 crime scene photos.

Also due on the stand Tuesday were two people who witnessed the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia