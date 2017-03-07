Graphic Crime Scene Photos Shown At Hernandez Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — Testimony in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez continued Tuesday, with gruesome crime scene photos from the 2012 shooting at the center of the case shown to jurors.

Prosecutors say the ex-NFL star killed Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End after an alleged encounter at a nightclub. The two men were found shot to death in a BMW in the early morning hours of July 16, 2012.

Boston Police Sgt. Detective Daniel Duff took the stand to discuss a series of photos from the scene of the murder, including those he took of the bodies of Abreu and Furtado covered in sheets inside that BMW.

Duff said the sheets were left on the bodies at the crime scene, because the scene on Shawmut Avenue wasn’t an ideal place to take photos of the crime–he said it was too dark and too public, and a search warrant was needed.

The car was later taken to a Boston Police examination facility, where the men’s bodies were photographed. These photos were not shown on the monitor in the courtroom, but were passed among jurors after a warning from the judge that what they were about to see might be “graphic.”

Judge is warning jurors photos they're about to see may be graphic, please remain "dispassionate". #AaronHernandez #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) March 7, 2017

The jurors viewed a thumb drive full of 58 crime scene photos.

Also due on the stand Tuesday were two people who witnessed the shooting.