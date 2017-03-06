Marlboro Driver Accused Of Firing Gun In Road Rage Incident On 495

March 6, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Interstate 495, Road Rage, State Police, Steven Perez

LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — State police have arrested a man they say opened a fire on another vehicle in a road rage incident on Interstate 495 in Littleton.

Police say 27-year-old Steven Perez, of Marlborough, displayed a handgun to another driver on the highway at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday and fired at least one shot at another vehicle.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police say Perez eventually got off the highway onto Route 117.

His Honda Civic was found abandoned in Marlborough and Perez was arrested. Police didn’t say what led to the road rage.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mitchell Hedberg says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Guns make cowards brave.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia