Driver Allegedly Fires Gun In Road Rage Incident On Mass. Highway

March 6, 2017 6:18 PM By Paul Burton
Filed Under: Paul Burton, Road Rage

BOSTON (CBS) – Brandon Pease says the road rage he encountered with his girlfriend was like something you see in the movies. “It was a ‘pow’ and we heard a thud and we realized he just hit the car,” Pease said.

Police say 27-year-old Steven Perez, of Marlborough, pointed a gun at Brandon and his girlfriend while driving erratically down Route 495 in Littleton.

Brandon says he first spotted Perez weaving in and out of traffic. That’s when his girlfriend snapped cell phone pictures of his car and called 911.

road Driver Allegedly Fires Gun In Road Rage Incident On Mass. Highway

Steven Perez (right) allegedly fired gun at car in road rage incident (WBZ-TV)

“He then pulled a weapon at us to warn us he had a gun. He rolled the window down and pull the gun out and shot at our passenger side of our car,” Pease said.

Fortunately Brandon and his girlfriend did not get hurt. Perez later crashed his car into another vehicle as he exited the highway. Police were able to track down his Honda Civic in Marlborough. Perez was later arrested and now faces a number of charges including assault with intent to murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

victim Driver Allegedly Fires Gun In Road Rage Incident On Mass. Highway

Brandon Pease says a man fired a gun at his car in a road rage incident (WBZ-TV)

“For someone to pull out a weapon and hit a car there was definitely a lot of anger behind him,” said Brandon who is thankful no one was injured in this road rage incident.

“It’s very good to take someone like that off the streets, who knows what he could’ve done.”

Police didn’t say what led to the road rage. Perez is being held without bail. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

