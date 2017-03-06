WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Trump Signs Revised Travel Ban Executive Order

March 6, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – President Donald Trump signed a revised travel ban Monday that temporarily prevents people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas from entering the United States.

The executive order, which was signed in private, also suspends the country’s refugee program.

President Donald Trump signs the new executive travel ban order,March 6, 2017. (White House Photo)

The new directive aims to address legal issues with the original order, which caused confusion at airports, sparked protests around the country and was ultimately blocked by federal courts.

The revised order is narrower and specifies that a 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas.

The new order dropped Iraq from the list of banned countries.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

