2 Men Killed In Milton House Fire

MILTON (CBS) – Two people were killed in a fire overnight in Milton.
Flames broke out around 12:30 a.m. in a second floor bedroom of a house on Elias Lane.
Fire Chief Jack Grant said a man and a woman were able to get out of the home on their own, but two men were trapped upstairs and died.
One firefighter was treated for a minor hand injury.
“While the investigation into the origin and cause is ongoing, the fire appears accidental in nature,” Jennifer Mieth, the spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement.
“The District Attorney’s office will release the identities of the victims after the Medical Examiner’s office has completed formal identification and notification of next of kin.”