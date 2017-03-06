WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Congressman Apologizes For Crude Joke About Kellyanne Conway

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER, Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Kellyanne Conway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Louisiana congressman has apologized for making a crude joke about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week’s annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing the picture of Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Richmond said Conway looked “kind of familiar there in that position.”

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office February 27, 2017. (Photo credit BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The joke fell flat as the room full of journalists, congressional staffers and politicians audibly groaned.

Richmond initially defended the joke, saying he simply meant that Conway looked too comfortable. But Sunday night he issued a statement saying he apologizes to Conway and everyone who found his comments to be offensive.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

