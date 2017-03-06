Westport Man Accused Of Stabbing RI Pharmacy Worker Held On $100K Bail

WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) — A Westport man has been ordered held on $100,000 bail after allegedly stabbing a teenage employee at a Rhode Island pharmacy Sunday.
On Monday, a Kent County judge also ordered 41-year-old Jacob Gallant, who had bandages on his wrists, to be placed on suicide watch and undergo a competency evaluation.
Gallant was arrested Sunday at a Rite Aid Pharmacy in Warwick, Rhode Island. He is charged with felony assault with intent to murder.
Warwick Police said Gallant stabbed an 18-year-old female employee with a knife while she was restocking a cooler at the Warwick Avenue pharmacy.
Detective Captain Jamie Calise said Sunday the attack appeared random and there was no known relationship between the two.
The victim, who police have not yet publicly identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. At last word, she was in serious but stable condition.
Gallant was reported missing by family members early Saturday. According to Westport police, he has no criminal record.
A re-arraignment has been scheduled for March 20, at which time the case against Gallant will be presented.