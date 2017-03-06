Father, Daughter Arrested In Attack On MBTA Transit Police Officer

BOSTON (CBS) — A father and daughter from Saugus were arrested Friday night after MBTA Transit Police said they drunkenly attacked an off-duty officer while using racial slurs against him.

Transit Police said Madison Muse, 22, and her father, David Muse, 48, were kicked off of an Orange Line train at the Community College stop in East Boston after a disturbance around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

They said an off-duty officer heard an MBTA official tell the Muses to “Get off the train, get off the train,” and that the officer heard Madison Muse yelling racial slurs and swearing.

That officer started to record Muse with his phone–but Transit Police said both Muses noticed, and violently attacked him.

The attack was broken up on the platform and the off-duty officer, who lost his phone in the scuffle, attempted to call Transit Police using a call box.

Transit Police said both father and daughter punched and kicked him to prevent him from making that call.

Another MBTA employee called Transit Police, and both Muses were arrested. Officers noted that both appeared to be drunk at the time.

“Our officer showed tremendous restraint in the face of such ignorance,” MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement. “We are very grateful he was not seriously injured and we will follow this case throughout the judicial process to ensure the Muses are held responsible for their criminal actions.”

While they were booking the Muses, officers found that David Muse had a warrant for his arrest out of Somerville District Court for OUI and driving with a suspended license.