Pregnant Mom’s Impression Of April The Giraffe Goes Viral

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (CBS) – Millions have seen the live streams of April the giraffe, the zoo animal who could give birth on camera at any moment.

Now there’s a new viral video sensation – Erin the human.

Erin Dietrich, 39 weeks pregnant herself according to The Charlotte Observer, also got caught up in the April viewing frenzy.

“All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought ‘hey we should just order a giraffe mask,’” Dietrich said on Facebook.

The mask arrived from Amazon on Friday, and Dietrich went live on Facebook Sunday. She’s seen pacing her bedroom and even dances while waiting for her little one to arrive.

The video has been viewed more than 11 million times as of Monday afternoon.

“Omg I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Dietrich wrote.

Both Dietrich and April the giraffe are expecting their fourth child soon.