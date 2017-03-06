Matt Damon To Narrate Boston Marathon Documentary

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon is adding some big star power. Academy Award winner and Boston native Matt Damon will narrate the first ever feature-length documentary about the Boston Marathon.

BOSTON – The Documentary follows the entire 120-year history of the race told by the champions, the race organizers, the runners, and the fans who line all 26.2 miles of the historic course. The new movie will premiere at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday, April 15th.

BOSTON is presented by John Hancock. It was directed and produced by award winning filmmaker/marathoner Jon Dunham and produced by Academy Award nominee Megan Williams.

WBZ-TV is proud to be your official Boston Marathon station. We will be broadcasting live from the world premiere on April 15th at 7 p.m., bringing you the celebrity arrivals along the red carpet and exclusive behind-the scenes access about the making of this epic story.

April 15th is also “One Boston Day” and this world premiere event is partnering with the city of Boston and the Martin Richard Foundation, with a portion of every ticket sold going to support Martin’s Park. The park is named in honor of Martin Richard, who was eight years old when he was tragically killed on Boylston Street. Martin’s Park is set to be built in Boston along the Fort Point Channel. It will be universally accessible to families and visitors of all abilities. For more information on the park or to make a donation log onto their CrowdRise page.