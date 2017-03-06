Boston Immigrants, Attorneys Wary Of New Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) – Local immigration attorneys are still advising their clients to be careful after President Donald Trump signed a new version of his travel ban Monday.

The executive order, which goes into effect on March 16, imposes a 90 day ban on visas for travelers from the six Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Syria and Yemen. It does not include the country of Iraq. It also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

The executive order does not apply to current visa or green card holders.

Even so, Syrian man and Cambridge resident Mohamad Al-Bardan says his attorney has warned him not to leave the country. Al-Bardan has a re-entry permit.

“Attorneys say there are no promises that we can guarantee you an entry at the border,” Al-Bardan said.

He says he has no idea when he will see his parents, brother, and two sisters who live in Syria.

“My dad just had surgery here in the states and he went back and he has a follow-up. So all of these options were blocked for you. My brother who was thinking of doing his medical studies here started learning German or thinking of another destination because the U.S. is not an option anymore,” Al-Bardan said.

Immigration attorney Susan Church says she is also advising clients to be wary of the new ban.

“As far as we’re concerned, it looks like and sounds like a ban targeting Muslims,” Church said.

“I think if I had a visa I would try to come sooner rather than later,” she continued.