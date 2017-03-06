Boston Immigrants, Attorneys Wary Of New Travel Ban

By Louisa Moller, WBZ-TV March 6, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Louisa Moller, President Donald Trump, Travel Ban

BOSTON (CBS) – Local immigration attorneys are still advising their clients to be careful after President Donald Trump signed a new version of his travel ban Monday.

The executive order, which goes into effect on March 16, imposes a 90 day ban on visas for travelers from the six Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Syria and Yemen. It does not include the country of Iraq. It also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days.

The executive order does not apply to current visa or green card holders.

Even so, Syrian man and Cambridge resident Mohamad Al-Bardan says his attorney has warned him not to leave the country. Al-Bardan has a re-entry permit.

ban2 Boston Immigrants, Attorneys Wary Of New Travel Ban

Mohamad Al-Bardan (WBZ-TV)

“Attorneys say there are no promises that we can guarantee you an entry at the border,” Al-Bardan said.

He says he has no idea when he will see his parents, brother, and two sisters who live in Syria.

ban1 Boston Immigrants, Attorneys Wary Of New Travel Ban

(WBZ-TV)

“My dad just had surgery here in the states and he went back and he has a follow-up. So all of these options were blocked for you. My brother who was thinking of doing his medical studies here started learning German or thinking of another destination because the U.S. is not an option anymore,” Al-Bardan said.

Immigration attorney Susan Church says she is also advising clients to be wary of the new ban.

“As far as we’re concerned, it looks like and sounds like a ban targeting Muslims,” Church said.

“I think if I had a visa I would try to come sooner rather than later,” she continued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia