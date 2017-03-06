WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Bruins’ Adam McQuaid Is A Hockey Player, Expected To Be Fine After Neck Sliced Open

March 6, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Adam McQuaid, Boston Bruins, Matt Dolloff, NHL, Sports News

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In just about any other professional sport, a sliced neck would mean at least a week off for most players. But hockey players don’t care about neck cuts – in some cases, they barely even notice.

That’s what happened to Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Teammate David Backes’ leg shot upward during a battle along the boards, inadvertently hitting the trailing McQuaid directly and I mean directly in the side of the neck.

McQuaid didn’t even notice the cut at first, perhaps because it wasn’t firehosing blood like you might expect from a neck laceration. He was more concerned about his stick, which he lost on the play. He told reporters after the Bruins’ Sunday practice that playing defense without his stick was his biggest worry in that moment. So, he kept playing.

McQuaid eventually received 25 stitches for the cut, which was obviously no mere flesh wound. The Bruins have a crucial division matchup on the road against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and McQuaid is expected to be in the lineup without limitations after Saturday’s injury scare. He may not have to miss time because of the neck cut, but he does get a pretty badass scar out of it:

If McQuaid didn’t already convince you that he is indeed a hockey player, he now has the battle scar to prove it.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.

