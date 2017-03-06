Bruins’ Adam McQuaid Is A Hockey Player, Expected To Be Fine After Neck Sliced Open

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — In just about any other professional sport, a sliced neck would mean at least a week off for most players. But hockey players don’t care about neck cuts – in some cases, they barely even notice.

That’s what happened to Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Teammate David Backes’ leg shot upward during a battle along the boards, inadvertently hitting the trailing McQuaid directly and I mean directly in the side of the neck.

David Backes’ skate catches Adam McQuaid in the neck/face pic.twitter.com/IkZI2f5LpB — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 5, 2017

McQuaid didn’t even notice the cut at first, perhaps because it wasn’t firehosing blood like you might expect from a neck laceration. He was more concerned about his stick, which he lost on the play. He told reporters after the Bruins’ Sunday practice that playing defense without his stick was his biggest worry in that moment. So, he kept playing.

McQuaid eventually received 25 stitches for the cut, which was obviously no mere flesh wound. The Bruins have a crucial division matchup on the road against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, and McQuaid is expected to be in the lineup without limitations after Saturday’s injury scare. He may not have to miss time because of the neck cut, but he does get a pretty badass scar out of it:

So, this Adam McQuaid scar is really gonna be something pic.twitter.com/jg1002mdtr — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 6, 2017

If McQuaid didn’t already convince you that he is indeed a hockey player, he now has the battle scar to prove it.

