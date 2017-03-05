Quincy Blaze Leaves Six Firefighters Hurt

QUINCY (CBS) — An early-morning fire destroyed a home in Quincy Sunday, displacing four and leaving several firefighters hurt.
The blaze began around 1:46 a.m. at a house on Circuit Road.
Quincy Fire said the cold and wind made it difficult to extinguish the fire, which left the home a total loss.
Six firefighters were injured in the blaze. The extent of their injuries wasn’t yet known.
Four people were left without a home, and one suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
The damage to the house was estimated at around $300,000.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but believe it was started by space heaters in the basement that were run through extension cords.