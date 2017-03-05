Phantom Gourmet: The Diner At 11 North Beacon In Watertown

WATERTOWN (CBS) — Every town needs a restaurant that isn’t fancy or fussy or too full of itself. Just a simple spot where the food is great, the prices are low, and the people are friendly.

In Watertown, that place is The Diner.

The full name of this classic 45-seat spot is The Diner at 11 North Beacon. And the woman who runs it is named Lisa-Marie Keuchkarian-McKeen.

During a typical day at The Diner, Lisa slings about as much sass as she does hash.

“It’s a comfy cozy little place,” Lisa says. “It’s a reflection of me actually!”

And while she holds court at the stool-lined counter, Lisa’s husband, Jamie, is back in the kitchen, cooking up a breakfast and lunch menu stacked with comfort food classics that focus on freshness.

“We use fresh whole ingredients,” Lisa says. “I think if you start from that, from the beginning, you come out with a great product.”

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here, just good quality products, put a little love into the food,” says Jamie. “Nice portions. Do as much as we can from scratch and that’s the product that we’re trying to put out.”

Lisa says her husband is a very talented chef.

“What he brings to the table, I think makes The Diner what it is,” she says. “I mean, I can be out here talking to all my customers, but when you feel confident about what I coming out of my kitchen, because of my husband back there, I feel like I’m in a win-win situation.”

And if you’re still not convinced about taking a trip to The Diner, just listen to Lisa.

“Get your butt off the couch, come down to The Diner at 11 North Beacon, have a little bit of fun with us, you won’t regret it,” she says.

