Wareham Man Dies In Single-Car Crash In Lakeville

LAKEVILLE (AP) — A 50-year-old Wareham man has died following a single car accident in Lakeville.
Massachusetts State Police say officers responded to the accident at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday.
They say a preliminary investigation suggests a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling on north on Route 140 around Exit 8 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene. The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)