Keller @ Large: Talking Crime And Punishment With Suffolk DA Dan Conley

BOSTON (CBS) — Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley is marking his 15th year in that office. He sat down with WBZ political analyst Jon Keller this week to talk about a wide range of issues related to public safety and crime.

Keller asked why Conley has upheld manditory minimum sentences, despite a push to remove them. Conley said they were part of what made Boston one of the safest big cities in America.

“Well, it works,” Conley said. “We reserve mandatory minimum sentences for drug traffickers, for murderers, for child rapists, and for repeat drunk drivers and people carrying firearms without a license. And this is part of the recipe, part of the formula I believe…when we target them for swift and certain incarceration, it drives crime down.”

Conley also talked about the double murder trial of Aaron Hernandez. Keller said many people have been asking why it’s important to have this trial when Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

“We’re prosecuting this case for two very important reasons: the memory of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, and their families,” Conley said, naming the two men Hernandez is accused of shooting to death in the South End.

He said his office would always prosecute in the case of such a crime, even if the defendant was already incarcerated–because, he says, his staff believes all life has value.

“These are two hard-working immigrants that deserve their opportunity at justice, and their families especially do, who have been left behind and are grieving,” Conley said.

The two also discussed the juvenile alternative resolution program, judges voicing political opinions, and more.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.