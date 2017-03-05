Westport Man In Custody After Stabbing Rhode Island Pharmacy Worker

WARWICK, R.I. (CBS) — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for a stabbing inside a Rhode Island pharmacy Sunday afternoon.
Warwick, Rhode Island police say Jacob Gallant of Westport stabbed a female employee inside a Rite-Aid store in an apparent random attack around 3 p.m.
The 18-year old victim is in serious but stable condition following surgery at Rhode Island Hospital.
Warwick Police said two pharmacy co-workers of the young woman came to her aid after the attack, restraining the alleged assailant until police could arrive at the scene and take him into custody.
Authorities say the victim and Gallant did not know each other, prior to the violent assault.