Five Children, Adult Overcome By Carbon Monoxide At Waltham Laundromat

WALTHAM (CBS) — Five children and a woman were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes at a Waltham laundromat Sunday afternoon.
Waltham firefighters were called to Clear Water Laundromat on River Street for elevated CO levels shortly before 2 p.m.
Deputy Chief Anthony Capello said an adult female in her 30’s, along with the five children all under the age of 10, were found to have elevated CO levels. They were transported to a local hospital.
The woman and children were among a dozen people inside the building when the leak occurred. Those remaining were allowed to go back inside about 40 minutes later.
Fire officials said they are looking at both the building’s heating system and laundromat dryers as potential sources.
There are carbon monoxide detectors in the building. According to Deputy Chief Capello, fire department devices recorded CO in the laundromat at 35 parts per million. Anything over 9 is serious. The levels are now back in a safe range.
The power to Clear Water Laundromat was temporarily shut off, but has now been restored. The laundromat is closed, as plumbers and gas company workers join firefighters in determining a cause of the CO leak.