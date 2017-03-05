Memory Of Caitlin Clavette Fuels Foundation Fund-Raiser In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The family of a Massachusetts teacher, killed in a freak accident, is launching a foundation in her memory.

Caitlin Clavette died when a manhole cover flew up and hit her car on I-93 last February.

But Sunday, her memory was alive amid the sounds of strikes, and spares, and gutter balls, as friends and family paid tribute to her in Cambridge.

There were some ringers in the crowd, but many of these folks had bowled a few frames with Caitlin on the same lanes.

“Anyone who knew Caitlin has probably been here with her, as she loved bowling. She brought friends together,” Matthew Bradley said.

They came in her memory to help raise money for the things Caitlin loved — like the arts, athletics, and animals.

It was the launch of a foundation and scholarship in her name, a year after a bizarre tragedy took her life.

“Caitlin had lots and lots of friends and that’s so evident. It’s so nice to think people still think about her and wanted to do this for her today. We’re very grateful for that,” LouAnne Clavette, Caitlin’s mother, said.

Caitlin Clavette was a dedicated art teacher in the Milton public schools.

In fact, she was on her way to work that February morning when an airborne manhole cover came through her windshield on the Southeast Expressway, killing her.

But Sunday, her spirit filled this Cambridge bowling alley as her friends rallied to support a handful of causes that will bear her name — and hopefull her energy — going forward.

“Hopefully, this is something that we’re going to continue to do because it keeps her memory alive. She’d be so happy to see this. And she is happy seeing us do this today, I can tell you that,” brother Andrew Clavette said.

There were raffles and silent auctions and the plenty of lanes available for “Gizmo’s gutter balls” — charity bowling named after her beloved cat.

“All these people here today love Caitlin. I mean, she’s a pretty special person,” James Bradley said.