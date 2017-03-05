Barnstable High School Closed Monday Due To Burst Pipes

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Barnstable High School will be closed Monday after the brutal cold snap burst water pipes in the building Sunday.
The fire department says there’s a big mess inside and a lot of damage.
Barnstable’s superintendent sent this tweet out Sunday, saying only the high school will be closed.
But do your homework anyway and read a book.
The Hyannis Fire Department tells WBZ staff at the high school noticed some water leaks in the school around 9 a.m.
Just before noon, the school’s fire alarm was activated due to an excessive amount of steam that was coming out of one of the rooms inside the school.
Firefighters secured the scene, then the school’s janitorial staff got to work, beginning the clean-up process.