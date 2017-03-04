Tune In To The Revolution’s Season Opener On 98.5 HD2

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution begin their 2017 season on Saturday with a road match against the Colorado Rapids.

The Revs missed out on the MLS Cup Playoffs last year for the first time since 2012, mostly thanks to a slow start to kick off the season. They finished the year 11-14-9 (with a trip to the U.S. Open Cup Final mixed in), winning five of their last seven matches, but a 1-3-7 start did them no favors.

They’re hoping that a change in their offensive attack, with a switch to the 4-4-2 diamond formation leading to their late-season success last year, will help change their postseason fortunes in 2017.

“We’re definitely a playoff team if we follow what we want to do every day, and that is build the week the right way, focus one game at a time, and keep that consistency,” head coach Jay Heaps told the team’s website. “If we don’t have the consistency, then anything happens.

“We want to control our own season this year. It’s really important that we do that starting in Colorado,” added Heaps, who is entering his sixth season on the Revs bench.

You can hear Saturday’s season opener starting at 6 p.m. streaming on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD 2.

The Revs will then open their home slate at Gillette Stadium against Orlando City SC on March 11 at 2:00 p.m., which you can also hear on 98.5 HD 2.