Patriots Reportedly Offered First Round Pick For Saints WR Brandin Cooks

BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots have been keeping busy since winning the Super Bowl.

According to a report by Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, the Patriots offered the Saints the No. 32 overall pick as part of a package for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The reported offer wasn’t enough to get a deal done.

Katzenstein reported that New Orleans is seeking a draft pick in the middle of the first round.

Ian Rapoport said Saturday night that the offer technically did not involve a first round pick because a swap would be involved.

No. 32, yes, but would involve a swap of picks. Not a true first rounder (yet) https://t.co/8NsQ4j4wAm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2017

Earlier this week, 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Marc Bertrand described Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as “a fan” of Cooks.

Keep an eye on this. BB is a fan of Cooks. https://t.co/PDlmRgrSBC — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) March 2, 2017

Cooks has hauled in over 1,100 yards each of the last two seasons. For his career, the 2014 first round pick has 2,861 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are also reportedly interested in trading for Cooks.