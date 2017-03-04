Reading Woman Killed, Husband Injured When Tree Falls On Car In Andover

ANDOVER (CBS) – A Reading woman was killed and her husband injured after a tree fell onto their car while driving in Andover.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the woman was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital after the accident on Route 125 near Wildwood Road.
Her husband was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Police did not release the identity of either person. Both were 58-year-old Reading residents.
Route 125 was closed for two hours while the accident scene was cleared, but has since reopened.
On Thursday a Sutton man was killed in Oxford when a tree fell and landed on his car.
No further details are currently available on the Saturday incident.