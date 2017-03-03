Toucher & Rich Try To ‘Wake Up Wallach’

BOSTON (CBS) — Jon Wallach is out west with the Celtics, getting ready to call Friday night’s Celtics-Lakers game on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
That means he’s three hours behind the rest of us, catching some Z’s while Toucher & Rich do their thing. But as we all know, the early bird catches the worm, so Toucher & Rich had some fun in trying to “Wake Up Wallach.”
T&R decided to give Wallach a little wake-up call, and what better way to wake everyone’s favorite eagle than with some friendly bird sounds. Check out the video above for their first attempt to “Wake Up Wallach,” with Wallach actually responding to them in the video below: