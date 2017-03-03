‘Route 2 Angel’ Found! Nurse And Survivor Plan Private Reunion

BOSTON (CBS) – The “Route 2 Angel” has been found.

Earlier this week, Katie LaBelle of Leominster made a public plea in her search for the stranger who saved her life on the side of the road near Devens last May.

LaBelle passed out while driving and crashed into a guardrail. A woman stopped to help her and called 911.

“I was very, very sick. So she was very comforting. She held my hair, rubbed my back and stayed with me until the ambulance came,” LaBelle told WBZ-TV earlier this week.

Doctors found that Katie had a serious heart problem and needed emergency surgery.

“They told me when I got to the hospital after I was stabilized, I had about 20 more minutes to live,” she said.

Doctors then learned that the heart problem was caused by a rare cancer, and it was Stage 4.

LaBelle has endured chemotherapy for the past nine months, all while wondering – who was that person kind enough to help her that day?

Without a name, she called her the “Route 2 Angel.”

As her story spread on social media, the mystery woman was found this week.

The nurse, who revealed herself on a GoFundMe page set up for Katie, was put in touch with LaBelle and they plan to have a private reunion.

“I had no idea who Katie was, or her outcome, or that she and her family were looking for me all this time,” Lisa Bartlett wrote on the page.

“Katie and I were able to chat on the phone for the first time, and I learned of the tough road she has been on since that day in May. She has clearly been through a tough time this past year with her unexpected cancer diagnosis and treatment- but her beautiful spirit was so obvious to me while I was talking to her. I am looking forward to meeting Katie and her parents sometime soon.”

Bartlett said “this story is not about me at all.”

“This story is about a young woman that is in the fight of her life battling Angiosarcoma. For those who don’t know, Angiosarcoma is a cancer of the blood vessels. It is rare and tends to be an aggressive cancer. I would just like to ask that anyone reading this- please do whatever you can to help Katie in her time of need, either by donating or by any other form of support you can offer.”

If you would like to donate to help ease Kate’s financial burden, please visit her GoFundMe page .